

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Thursday afternoon. The buck is down slightly against the Euro and the Japanese Yen ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated U.S. employment report for January. However, the U.S. currency is climbing against the British pound following today's announcement from the Bank of England.



The Bank of England kept its record low interest rate and monetary stimulus unchanged on 'Super Thursday' amid rising growth projections as the economy entered the year on a strong footing, withstanding the risk stemming from 'Brexit' talks that is set to begin as soon as in March.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, unanimously decided to hold the key bank rate at 0.25 percent and the corporate bond purchase plan at up to GBP 10 billion.



All members voted to continue the GBP 435 billion asset purchase programme. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The British government published a White Paper on 'Brexit' on Thursday that set out the principles and strategies for exiting the European Union and to move forward afterwards.



The 77-page policy document was released for public as soon as the Brexit Secretary David Davis presented it in the House of Commons.



The paper set out the basis for the 12 priorities for the government for 'Brexit' talks with the EU, which were set out by Prime Minister Theresa May in her Lancaster House speech in January.



The buck has climbed to around $1.2530 against the pound sterling Thursday afternoon, from an early low of $1.2706.



UK construction sector growth slowed more-than-expected at the start of the year amid weaker expansion in business activity and orders, and strong input cost inflation, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed Thursday.



The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the construction sector rose to 52.2 from 54.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 53.8.



A day ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 246,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 260,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 253,000 from the 259,000 originally reported for the previous week.



After reporting a sharp jump in U.S. labor productivity in the previous quarter, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a continued increase in productivity in the fourth quarter.



The report said productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 3.5 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to increase by 1.0 percent.



The Labor Department also said unit labor costs surged up by 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter following a 0.2 percent uptick in the previous quarter. Costs had been expected to jump by 1.9 percent.



The dollar slipped to an early low of $1.0828 against the Euro Thursday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0775.



Eurozone producer price inflation surged in December at the fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by soaring energy costs, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices on the domestic market climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year following 0.1 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent rise. Prices increased for a second straight month.



The greenback dropped to a low of Y112.054 against the Japanese Yen Thursday, but has since rebounded to around Y112.780.



The monetary base in Japan jumped 22.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday, standing at 435.205 trillion yen. That follows the 23.1 percent spike in December.



Japan's consumer confidence improved further in January to the strongest level in forty months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday. The consumer sentiment index edged up to 43.2 in January from 43.1 in December. This was the highest since September 2013, when the score was 45.4.



