Technavio analysts forecast the global stem cell therapy marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 37% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global stem cell therapy market for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from allogenic and autogenic stem cell therapies.

The Americas is the largest regional segment of the global stem cell therapy market, responsible for generating over 56% of the total revenue (2016 figures). The region is expected to continue market dominance through the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for stem cell therapy products and investments into R&D.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global stem cell therapy market:

Increase in federal funding in stem cell therapy

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Demand for development of effective drugs for cardiology and degenerative disorders

Sapna Jha, one of the lead research analysts at Technavio for medical imaging research, says, "Many stem cell research institutes and small companies are involved in cutting-edge R&D and are yielding encouraging results. These institutions are witnessing an increased flow of investments from federal organizations, due to the realization of the importance of regenerative medicine

The US National Institute of Health, a major funding government organization invested approximately USD 1.5 billion in stem cell research projects in 2016. Similarly, several state-level organizations such as California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has contributed USD 3 billion to stem cell research in 2014. Such funding will help various research institutes to discover and develop regenerative medicines, which will boost the global regenerative medicine market enormously.

The healthcare sector is creating a high demand for personalized medicine, which could offer game-changing opportunities for the vendors. These medicines offer treatments based on the individual characteristics, needs, and preferences, which will vastly improve the quality of healthcare. Individuals are increasingly banking their stem cells for future treatments. Research organizations are also extensively exploring ways to develop personalized treatments with stem cells, which could eventually erase the conventional medicine system and help in the effective treatment of various diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

"There has been an increased demand to develop effective drugs for cardiology and degenerative disorders, for which there were no effective treatment plans before the advent of stem therapies. The discovery of possible cardiac stem cells uncovered new arenas to repair hearts injured due to acute myocardial infarction or coronary artery disease," says Sapna.

Researchers are studying and developing approximately 19 product candidates for the treatment of cardiac disorders, with eight of them in Phase III, and six in Phase II. Some of the major companies involved in the development of these drugs include Shire, Athersys, Daiichi Sankyo, Mesoblast, Japan Regenerative Medicine, and Celyad. These products are expected to be launched during the forecast period and are expected to have a substantial impact on the market growth.

