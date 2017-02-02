sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,523 Euro		-0,118
-0,52 %
WKN: A111QT ISIN: US78573M1045 Ticker-Symbol: 19S 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SABRE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SABRE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,642
22,984
22:30
22,84
22,945
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SABRE CORPORATION
SABRE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SABRE CORPORATION22,523-0,52 %