

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, even as Saudi Arabia hiked the price it will sell crude oil to Asia more than expected.



Bloomberg reports that state-owned Aramco boosted its official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 30 cents to 15 cents a barrel more than the regional benchmark.



The Saudis want to increase revenues as they comply will supply cuts they agreed to in a deal between OPEC and Russia.



Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Mike Flynn called Iran a 'destabilizing influence' in the Middle East and said the U.S. was 'officially putting Iran on notice' over its ballistic missile test launch.



Still, March WTI oil fell 34 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $53.54/bbl. Prices have been bouncing around $53 despite OPEC's supply cuts, as U.S. producers are picking up the slack.



