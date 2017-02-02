Alteryx, Inc., a leader in self-service data analytics, is pleased to announce that Seth Greenberg has joined the executive team as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Scott Jones has joined as chief revenue officer (CRO).

Greenberg will oversee all marketing management activities for Alteryx, including corporate brand, and demand generation, along with corporate and partner events, international marketing, product positioning and analyst relations. Jones will be responsible for the global growth of the sales and professional services teams.

"Alteryx has always been committed to offering the highest quality self-service analytics platform for our customers, and adding these dynamic executives will bring even greater awareness and sales closure to our outstanding platform," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO, Alteryx, Inc. "Seth is an energetic, digitally savvy leader with a proven track record for transforming great brands, and we are excited for him to join the executive team and help lead the organization. Scott has the enterprise software experience and skillset to help us achieve our ambitious goals and expand our global footprint."

Before joining Alteryx, Greenberg was the CMO of LifeLock, where he successfully repositioned the brand to reach a much wider market. Earlier, he spent seven years at Intuit, including as the digital marketing leader for TurboTax, Quicken and Mint. Most recently, he was vice president of Intuit QuickBooks, responsible for social, brand, advertising and digital strategy.

"Throughout my career, I've managed many business analysts and experienced first-hand the pain of inefficient and time-consuming data preparation tasks that preceded their ability to uncover remarkable business results," stated Seth Greenberg, CMO, Alteryx, Inc. "I am thrilled to join Alteryx and the talented team focused on an amazing self-service analytics product that continues to powerfully transform the personal and professional lives of our customers every day."

Jones brings extensive experience in building and managing sales teams in the enterprise software and marketing services industries, with a 25-year track record of high-impact success in both startups and small rapid growth, as well as market-leading companies. Jones previously served as the senior vice president of America Sales at Tableau Software, where he was instrumental in growing the sales organization. Earlier, Jones spent over five years at SAP with various leadership roles, including COO of its Database and Technology Division, and Group Vice President Large Enterprise Sales Western U.S, as well as senior roles at Business Objects. He also brings startup experience from E.piphany.

"As business needs become more urgent and oriented around data, knowledge workers need a fully integrated platform to access, prepare, analyze and perform advanced predictive analytics with their data," said Scott Jones, CRO, Alteryx, Inc. "No one in this space addresses the spectrum of self-service analytics the way Alteryx does, and I am very excited to be joining the great team here, and look forward to engaging with our global customers and partners."

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx is a leader in self-service data analytics. Alteryx Analytics provides analysts with the unique ability to easily prep, blend and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Analysts love the Alteryx Analytics platform because they can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics predictive, statistical, and spatial using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code. Thousands of companies and data analysts worldwide use Alteryx. Visit www.alteryx.com or call 1-888-836-4274.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202006199/en/

Contacts:

Alteryx, Inc.

Brandy S. Valentine

Office: 650-375-2907

Email: bvalentine@alteryx.com

Twitter: @brandysbaxter