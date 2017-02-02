According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global thermal treatment air filtration marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The oil and gas industry is the largest end-user segment in the market, generating over 48% of the total market revenue (2016 figures). The expansion in downstream and midstream activities and the emergence of new refineries are expected to drive the growth of this end-user segment.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global thermal treatment air filtration market into the following segments:

Regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO)

Thermal oxidizer

Catalytic oxidizer

Regenerative catalytic oxidizer (RCO)

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global thermal treatment air filtration market are discussed below:

Regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO)

The regenerative thermal oxidizer technology is mainly used in metalworking and chemical industries to remove particulate matter and hydrocarbon compounds from industrial air streams. Anju Ajaykumar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for engineering toolsresearch explains, "RTO offers one of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for the reduction of odorous air emissions and volatile organic compounds, thereby driving for its widespread adoption

RTO manufacturers like CMM and Anguil Environmental are readily offering services to maximize productivity, reduce operating costs, and minimize downtime. Additionally, changes in processes and compliance over the years in industries like printing and laminating are pushing end-users to introduce new presses and innovative technology, and replace outdated or less efficient catalytic oxidizers with more efficient and reliable RTOs.

Thermal oxidizer

The thermal oxidizer segment of the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% over the forecast period. This technology uses high temperatures to break the bonds between hydrocarbon compounds in industrial air pollutants, thus rendering toxic chemical wastes in the industrial air stream. This method is extremely efficient and witnesses good adoption rates, despite being expensive.

Catalytic oxidizer

"The catalytic oxidizer segment of the thermal air filtration market is forecast to display a steadily increasing CAGR of 4.54% through 2021. It is one of the most widely accepted industrial air filtration technologies, commonly used in process industries such as the chemicalfood and beverage, and metalworking industries," says Anju.

Catalytic oxidizers make use of a catalyst to accelerate the chemical reaction between the hydrocarbon compounds in the pollutants and the oxygen in an oxidizer chamber. This technology can result in significant reduction in energy consumed by lowering temperature required for a reaction to take place. This factor drives the demand for catalytic oxidizer technology among several industries worldwide.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Anguil Environmental

B&W MEGTEC

Durr

Eisenmann

The CMM Group

