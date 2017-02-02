sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,792 Euro		+0,108
+0,79 %
WKN: 922613 ISIN: US48268K1016 Ticker-Symbol: KTC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KT CORPORATION ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,688
13,895
22:30
13,649
13,934
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION3,759+1,70 %
KT CORPORATION ADR13,792+0,79 %