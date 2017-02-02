SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) announced today its fourth quarter 2016 earnings results, 2017 operating assumptions and guidance, and related business activities.

Net Income and Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 are detailed below. Core FFO excludes acquisition and investment related costs and certain non-routine items.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, % % 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change --------------------------------------------------------- Per Diluted Share ------------------- Net Income $2.98 $1.22 144.3% $6.27 $3.49 80.0% Total FFO $2.85 $2.53 12.6% $11.12 $9.72 14.4% Core FFO $2.81 $2.63 6.8% $11.04 $9.82 12.4% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $2.98, compared to $1.22 in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase is primarily due to gains on sale of real estate.



Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 6.8% compared to Q4 2015 and 12.4% for the full-year.



Achieved same-property gross revenues and net operating income ("NOI") growth of 5.8% and 7.1%, respectively, compared to Q4 2015. For the full-year, achieved same-property revenue and NOI growth of 6.7% and 8.1%, respectively.



Realized a sequential quarterly increase in same-property revenue growth of 0.3%.



Raised $153.2 million of capital through the contribution of four wholly-owned properties to a new joint venture. The total contract price of the four properties was $307.0 million. The Company retained a majority ownership in the entity.



Sold two communities for a total contract price of $50.3 million. For the full-year, the Company sold five communities for a total contract price of $228.1 million. The dispositions exclude the four properties contributed to the above-referenced joint venture.



Acquired two communities for a total contract price of $185.0 million. For the full-year, the Company acquired four communities for a total contract price of $333.7 million.

"Essex had another solid year in 2016, with FFO and Core FFO per diluted share growth of 14.4% and 12.4%, respectively. The results were driven from all segments of the business, including the 8.1% same-property NOI growth achieved by the operations team and accretive investment activities involving acquisitions, development deliveries, dispositions, and preferred equity. As we look to 2017, we expect rent growth to moderate to long-term averages in the Essex portfolio. Our expectations assume that the U.S. economy will continue to generate slow yet steady growth, and our targeted coastal urban and suburban markets will continue to outperform the nation, although less dramatically as compared to the past several years," commented Michael Schall, President and CEO of the Company.

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2015, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 versus the quarter ended September 30, 2016 by submarket for the Company:

Q4 2016 vs. Q4 2016 vs. Q4 2015 Q3 2016 % of Total -------------------------------------- Gross Gross Q4 2016 Revenues Revenues Revenues -------------------------------------- Southern California Los Angeles County 5.5% 0.6% 17.1% Orange County 5.7% 0.9% 12.2% San Diego County 6.3% 0.1% 9.6% Ventura County 6.6% 1.4% 4.7% Other Southern California 2.7% 9.9% 1.1% -------------------------------------- Total Southern California 5.8% 0.8% 44.7% -------------------------------------- Northern California Santa Clara County 4.3% -0.6% 16.2% Alameda County 2.9% -2.8% 6.9% San Mateo County 6.7% 0.4% 4.6% Contra Costa County 5.3% -0.6% 5.5% San Francisco 2.6% 2.0% 2.1% Other Northern California 10.3% 8.3% 0.3% -------------------------------------- Total Northern California 4.4% -0.7% 35.6% -------------------------------------- Seattle Metro 8.3% 0.9% 19.7% -------------------------------------- Same-Property Portfolio 5.8% 0.3% 100% ======================================

---------------------------- ----------------------------- Year-Over-Year Growth Year-Over-Year Growth ---------------------------- ----------------------------- Q4 2016 compared to Q4 2015 YTD 2016 compared to YTD 2015 ---------------------------- ----------------------------- Gross Operating Gross Operating Revenues Expenses NOI Revenues Expenses NOI ---------------------------------------------------------- Southern California 5.8% 1.7% 7.7% 6.2% 2.4% 8.0% Northern California 4.4% 3.5% 4.8% 6.8% 4.1% 7.9% Seattle Metro 8.3% 4.1% 10.3% 7.9% 6.4% 8.6% ---------------------------- ----------------------------- Same-Property Portfolio 5.8% 2.8% 7.1% 6.7% 3.7% 8.1% ============================ =============================

Sequential Growth -------------------------------------- Q4 2016 compared to Q3 2016 -------------------------------------- Gross Operating Revenues Expenses NOI -------------------------------------- Southern California 0.8% -0.9% 1.7% Northern California -0.7% 0.4% -1.1% Seattle Metro 0.9% -4.0% 3.3% -------------------------------------- Same-Property Portfolio 0.3% -1.1% 0.9% ====================================== Financial Occupancies -------------------------------------- Quarter Ended -------------------------------------- 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2015 -------------------------------------- Southern California 96.8% 96.6% 96.1% Northern California 96.5% 96.5% 95.9% Seattle Metro 96.7% 96.1% 96.1% -------------------------------------- Same-Property Portfolio 96.7% 96.5% 96.0% ======================================

Investment Activity

In December, the Company acquired two communities in Los Angeles, CA for a total contract price of $185.0 million. The communities, which were built in 2012 and 2014, contain 408 apartment homes and are located less than one mile from each other within the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In January 2017, the Company purchased its joint venture partner's 50% interest in Palm Valley for a contract price of $183.0 million. Prior to the purchase, an approximately $220.0 million mortgage encumbered the property. Concurrent with the closing, the entire mortgage balance of $220.0 million was repaid and the property is now unencumbered. Palm Valley has 1,098 apartment homes within four communities on 37 acres and is located in San Jose, CA.

Dispositions

In October, the Company disposed of Tuscana Apartments located in Tracy, CA for a total contract price of $6.7 million. Total gain on the sale was $0.4 million, which has been excluded from the calculation of FFO.

In November, the Company sold Candlewood North Apartments for a total contract price of $43.6 million. The community has 189 apartment homes located in Northridge, CA. Total gain on the sale was $7.3 million, which has been excluded from the calculation of FFO.

In December, the Company raised $153.2 million of capital through the contribution of four wholly-owned apartment communities to a new joint venture entity, BEX II LLC. The total contract price of the four apartment communities was $307.0 million. The Company has a majority ownership interest in the entity. Total gain on the sale was $126.6 million, which has been excluded from the calculation of FFO. Additional information about the communities included in the transaction can be found in the following table.

Apartment Age of Community Region Location Homes Community ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bridgeport Northern CA Newark, CA 184 29 Hillsborough Park Southern CA La Habra, CA 235 17 Meadowood Southern CA Simi Valley, CA 320 30 The Carlyle Northern CA San Jose, CA 132 16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total/Weighted Average 871 24

In January 2017, the Company sold Jefferson at Hollywood for a total contract price of $132.5 million. The community, which is located in Los Angeles, CA, contains 270 apartment homes.

Other Investments

In November, the Company converted its existing $12.9 million preferred equity investment in Marquis Apartments to a 50% joint venture common equity interest in the property. The property is encumbered by $45.8 million of mortgage debt at a rate of 3.4%. Built in 2015, Marquis is located in downtown San Jose, CA and has 166 apartment homes.

In November, the Company originated two preferred equity investments in multifamily developments totaling $33.7 million with an average preferred return of 11.0% and maturities ranging from 2019-2020. The multifamily developments are located in San Jose, CA and Redmond, WA.

Development Activity

The table below represents the development communities in lease-up during the fourth quarter and the current leasing status as of January 30, 2017.

Total % Leased Apartment ESS as of Project Name Location Homes Ownership 1/30/17 Status ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Galloway (at Owens) Pleasanton, CA 255 55% 85% In Lease-Up Century Towers San Jose, CA 376 50% 15% In Lease-Up ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total/Weighted Average % Leased 631 43%

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Common Stock

The Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program in the fourth quarter of 2016 or for the full-year. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company did not issue any common stock through its equity distribution program.

Balance Sheet

In November, the Company repaid its existing $225 million term loan and entered into a new $350 million term loan. The new five-year loan has a delayed draw feature for the first year and carries a variable rate of LIBOR + 95 basis points. The Company has swapped $150 million of the loan to a fixed rate of 2.2%. As of January 30, 2017, the Company had drawn $350 million on the loan.

In January, the Company extended its $1 billion unsecured line of credit facility to mature in December 2020 with one 18-month extension, exercisable at the Company's option. The pricing on the line remains unchanged at LIBOR + 90 basis points.

As of January 30, 2017, the Company had $935 million in undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities.

2017 Full-Year Guidance and Assumptions ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Per Diluted Share Range ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Income $3.98 to $4.38 Total FFO $11.46 to $11.86 Core FFO $11.48 to $11.88 U.S. Economic Assumptions -------------------------------- GDP Growth 2.2% Job Growth 1.6% ESS Markets Economic Assumptions -------------------------------- Job Growth 2.2% Market Rent Growth 3.6% Estimated Same-Property Portfolio Growth based on 46,128 Apartment Homes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Southern California 3.50% to 4.50% Northern California 1.25% to 2.25% Seattle 3.75% to 4.75% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Revenue 2.75% to 3.75% Operating Expense 2.50% to 3.50% Net Operating Income 2.50% to 4.25%

Other Key Assumptions

Acquisitions of $400-$600 million to be financed with proceeds from dispositions or joint venture capital.

Dispositions of $400-$700 million.

Preferred equity investments of $100 million to be financed with disposition proceeds.

The Company plans to start three new developments in 2017. Total development spending in 2017 for existing projects under construction and for projected new starts is expected to be $215 million at the Company's pro rata share.

Revenue generating capital expenditures are expected to be $90 million at the Company's pro rata share.

For additional details regarding the 2017 assumptions, please see page S-14 of the Supplemental Financial Information. For the first quarter of 2017, the Company has established a range of Core FFO per diluted share of $2.80 to $2.90.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes merger, integration and acquisition costs and items that are not routine or not related to the Company's core business activities, which is referred to as "Core FFO", to be useful financial performance measurements of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and the ability to pay dividends.

FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to shareholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs' calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company's calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company's calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, ----------------------------------------------- Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (In thousands) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------------------------------------------- Net income available to common stockholders $195,569 $79,624 $411,124 $226,865 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 111,835 116,477 441,682 453,423 Gains not included in FFO (134,303) (40,221) (167,607) (81,347) Deferred tax expense on gain on sale of real estate and land - Taxable REIT Subsidiary activity 131 - 4,410 - Depreciation add back from unconsolidated co- investments 13,619 13,004 50,956 49,826 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 6,632 2,710 14,089 7,824 Insurance reimbursements - - - (1,751) Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (6) (28) (9) (781) ----------------------------------------------- Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $193,477 $171,566 $754,645 $654,059 =============================================== Merger and integration expenses - - - 3,798 Acquisition and investment related costs 462 1,057 1,841 2,414 Gain on sale of marketable securities and other investments (2,843) - (5,719) (598) Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness (1) (250) - (250) - Loss on early retirement of debt 395 6,114 606 6,114 Co-investment promote income - - - (192) Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments - - - (1,954) Excess of redemption value of preferred stock over the carrying value - - 2,541 - Insurance reimbursements, legal settlement, and other, net (429) (444) (4,470) (2,970) ----------------------------------------------- Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $190,812 $178,293 $749,194 $660,671 ===============================================

(1) Interest rate swaps are adjusted to fair value through other comprehensive income (loss). However, because certain of our interest rate swaps do not have a 0% LIBOR floor, while related hedged debt in these cases is subject to a 0% LIBOR floor, the portion of the change in fair value of these interest rate swaps attributable to this mismatch is recorded as noncash interest rate hedge ineffectiveness through interest expense.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Same-property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company's consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company's operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenue less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (Dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, -------------------- -------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Earnings from operations $ 105,520 $ 92,204 $ 420,800 $ 331,174 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 111,835 116,477 441,682 453,423 Management and other fees (2,133) (2,100) (8,278) (8,909) General and administrative 12,224 8,867 40,751 40,090 Merger and integration expenses - - - 3,798 Acquisition and investment related costs 462 1,057 1,841 2,414 --------- --------- --------- --------- NOI 227,908 216,505 896,796 821,990 Less: Non-same property NOI (28,517) (30,316) (115,934) (99,320) --------- --------- --------- --------- Same-Property NOI $ 199,391 $ 186,189 $ 780,862 $ 722,670 ========= ========= ========= =========

