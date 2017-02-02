Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - ChroMedX Corp. (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: MNLIF) (FSE: EIY2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 4,073,667 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $611,050.05. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for developing prototypes, marketing and general working capital purposes.

Certain eligible persons (the "Finders") were paid a cash commission equal to 8% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finder, and also issued broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 8% of the securities purchased by such subscribers. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the closing of the Offering.

About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. The devices are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, dealing with blood collection, analysis and plasma/serum processing.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF: 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

Email: investor.relations@chromedx.com

Website: www.chromedx.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.