Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") today has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter a joint venture with Tri-Dovehall Ghana Limited ("Tri-Dove") to expand and build out a portfolio of housing and solar projects. Tri-Dove, having spent two years advancing projects to their final stages, has now sought out EHT to supply its Enertec panel solutions.

EHT's strategy of building a presence in West Africa is now gaining market acceptance in Ghana following the successful completion of its first local project last fall and the recent completion of the housing units in Ivory Coast. The Company's venture partner expects to build up to 15Mw of solar installations using EHT's Enertec panels. Tri-Dove is also finalizing contracts to build up to 2,000 housing units (each unit being a 4-plex) with the same Enertec panels. A further 3,000 units of mixed one, two and three bedroom units for police, security and other government workers are in the final planning stages.

Tri-Dovehall Limited is a member of the Westgas group, and with its related companies, has become recognised as one of the leading international design and construction contractors in the West African Sub-Region including Ghana. Tri-Dove has demonstrated the skills and experience to successfully deliver projects ranging from regional roads and bridges to major toll ways, expressways, high rise buildings and shopping malls. Tri-Dove has a history of delivering top notch solutions for public and private sector clients throughout its operating geographies.

The new Government of Ghana, elected in January of this year, has committed that green energy and the creation of green jobs will be its main priority. Additionally, the Government has moved to adopt the generation of solar energy on all government and public buildings to reduce grid demand and operating costs. EHT will work with the government and Tri-Dove to help them achieve these targets.

John Gamble, EHT's CEO comments, "We see Ghana and Ivory Coast as our present focus in West Africa, their proximity to each other will facilitate the effective co-ordination and management of projects. EHT and Tri-Dove have reached this point following detail discussions and we hope to finalize our arrangements in the near term."

EHT will provide further updates as required but expects the agreements to be finalized by the end of March 2017.

The EHT Advanced Modular Housing System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including customer requests for siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms. The finished product can be shipped on pallets and can be delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the Enertec product, whereby the solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin, is the substantial cost savings from eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking, two significantly limiting factors in the adoption of solar because of weight limitations, and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar because of faster payback times especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, particularly those with respect to its ability to reach a definitive agreement and to sell its products into this market, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

