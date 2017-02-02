

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.07 billion, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $1.94 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $4.46 billion. This was up from $3.57 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.07 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Revenue (Q1): $4.46 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.9%



