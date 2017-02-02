VTTI Energy Partners Announces Change in Record Date for Fourth Quarter 2016 Distribution

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --VTTI Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VTTI) announced that the record date for the distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 will change fromFebruary 6, 2017 to February 13, 2017. The declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.3360 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be paid onFebruary 14, 2017 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2017.

As previously announced, VTTI expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2016 before opening of the market on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. VTTI additionally plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 9:00 am ET (2:00 pm GMT).

Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing:

US toll free: +1-888-349-0104

UK toll free: 0-800-279-9489

International dial in: +1-412-902-0130

The event may also be accessed via audio webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1124/19624

Beginning one hour after the call, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on VTTI's Investor Relations webpage at: http://www.vttienergypartners.com/events-presentations.php. This archived recording will be available for 30 days.

About VTTI Energy Partners LP

VTTI Energy Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented limited partnership, formed to own, operate, develop and acquire refined petroleum product and crude oil terminaling, and related energy infrastructure assets on a global scale. The Partnership's assets include interests in a broad-based portfolio of six terminals that are strategically located in key energy hubs throughout the world with a combined total storage capacity of 35.7 million barrels / 5.6 million m3 capacity. The Partnership's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VTTI."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in VTTI's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VTTI undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

VTTI Energy Partners LP

Robert Abbott, Chief Financial Officer

+44 20 3772 0110

Hill + Knowlton Strategies New York

Joel Moore

+1 212 885 0468

Hill + Knowlton Strategies Amsterdam

Tanno Massar

+31 20 4044707

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/155895/vtti_energy_partners_logo.jpg