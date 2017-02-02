

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $160.42 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $153.07 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $297.03 million. This was down from $300.87 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $160.42 Mln. vs. $153.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Revenue (Q4): $297.03 Mln vs. $300.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%



