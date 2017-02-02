

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced, for 2017, the company now expects GAAP: annual net revenue growth - 16% to 18% range on a nominal dollar basis, including 2.0 to 2.5 ppts of negative foreign currency impact; and annual class A common stock earnings per share growth - low 30s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis and mid-teens on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis, both including 2.5 to 3.0 ppts of negative foreign currency impact.



Alfred Kelly, Jr., CEO of Visa Inc., said: 'As we look ahead, we continue to see good momentum in the business driven by domestic and cross-border volumes, increasing consumer participation in electronic payments in developing markets, and the further acceleration of e-commerce in developed markets,' added Kelly. 'We remain focused on the integration of Europe which is proceeding well.'



