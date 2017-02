Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is announcing the posting of a video on our website at: http://www.pacificbooker.com/property.htm.

The video shows the Morrison Project location, the mine site plan, the processing plant and a tour of the main waterways between the project site and the Pacific Ocean. The mine site plan shows the proposed open pit and tailings management facilities and shows the changes in those items over the anticipated life of the mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.