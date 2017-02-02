Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per ordinary share of the company and approved a new stock repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of the company's ordinary shares. This new stock repurchase program replaces the program established in 2014.

"Our Board's action is consistent with Allegion's long-stated objective to create value for our shareholders," said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. "The substantial increase in the dividend and the new share repurchase authorization represents our Board's strong belief in Allegion's long-term cash flow potential and its support of our broader strategy to continue to build shareholder value by investing in our growth organically and through accretive acquisitions, and returning excess cash to shareholders.

"We will continue to carefully evaluate our capital allocation policies by appropriately balancing our investment opportunities with the desire to return capital to shareholders above our rate of annual earnings growth."

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2017, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2017.

Based on market conditions, share repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market and in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management.

