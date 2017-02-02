

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group (DV) announced the company expects its third-quarter revenue to be down 3 to 4 percent versus the prior year. Third quarter operating costs before special items are expected to decrease 1 to 2 percent versus the prior year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to be flat to down approximately 1 percent compared to the prior year and earnings before special items to grow in the low-double digit range as compared to the prior year. Full year capital spending is expected to be in the $65 million to $70 million range.



