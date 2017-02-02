

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit that increased from a year ago, driven largely by 22 percent growth in revenues, especially at Amazon Web services. However, shares of the online retailer dropped nearly 4 percent in extended session after its revenues for the holiday season quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.



Seattle, Washington-based Amazon reported fourth-quarter profit of $749 million or $1.54 per share, up from $482 million or $1.00 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.



Amazon's sales for the quarter climbed 22 percent to $43.74 billion from $35.74 billion a year ago. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $44.68 billion for the quarter.



'Our Prime team's customer obsession kept them busy in 2016,' said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. The company said it added 'tens of millions of new paid members' to the Prime program in the past year.



Sales from North America jumped 22 percent to $26.24 billion from last year, while international sales rose 18 percent to $13.97 billion.



Meanwhile, revenues of Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud service division, surged 47 percent to $3.54 billion. 'With millions of active customers, AWS continues to grow, and enterprise customers have committed to migrating tens of thousands of applications to AWS,' the company said.



Total operating expenses for the quarter rose to $42.49 billion from $34.64 billion last year. Amazon's operating costs continues rise as the company spends heavily on its online infrastructure and other projects. Investors have been somewhat tolerant of its losses as Amazon is perceived to be using its cash to prop up long-term growth.



Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects sales of $33.25 billion to $35.75 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $35.95 billion.



AMZN closed Thursday's trading at $839.95, up $7.60 or 0.91%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, dropped $33.04 or 3.95% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX