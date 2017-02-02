sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,294 Euro		-0,196
-0,91 %
WKN: A0KEQF ISIN: US4103451021 Ticker-Symbol: HN9 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,907
21,083
02.02.
21,008
21,186
02.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HANESBRANDS INC21,294-0,91 %