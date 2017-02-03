BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - KMC Wheels is excited to announce that Kyle LeDuc, Jerett Brooks, Brandon Arthur and Ryan Beat have been added to its team of ambassadors for 2017 and will run the short course Lucas Oil Off Road Series (LOORRS) this season. Steeped in the Midwest tradition of short course off road racing infused with a west coast influence, LOORRS brings intense, four wheel door-to-door action to challenging, fan-friendly tracks.

"The addition of LeDuc, Brooks, Arthur and Beat gives KMC Wheels the opportunity to own the LOORRS podium in 2017," said Mike Bell, KMC Sports Marketing Manager.

LOORRS is the evolution of the long-standing support of short course racing by Forrest Lucas and Lucas Oil. For more information and this season's schedule, please visit LucasOilOffRoad.com. Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: This is Short Course.

