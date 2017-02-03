Net Asset Value of $40.58 per unit as of December 31, 2016--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

Net asset value at December 31, 2016 was $3,097.6 million, or $40.58 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $67.1 million, or $0.88 per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2016.

On November 8, 2016, AAA announced a distribution of 10,766,297 shares of Athene to its unitholders, conditional on pricing the initial public offering of Athene Shares. On December 8, 2016, Athene announced its IPO at a price to the public of $40 per share. In total 10,766,297 Athene Shares were distributed to AAA unitholders, or 0.14105129 Athene Shares per AAA unit. In addition, AAA Investments, L.P. distributed 777,726 shares to AAA Associates, L.P. in satisfaction of the Investment Partnership's carried interest and other obligations associated with the AAA unitholders distribution.

The decrease in the net asset value of AAA associated with the distribution was more than offset by an increase in the fair value of the investment in Athene.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At December 31, 2016, AAA had net assets of $3,097.6 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2016 Gross Asset Value: Cash 2.2 Investment in Athene 3,318.3 Other(1) (222.9) Net Asset Value 3,097.6 Net Asset Value per Unit 40.58 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

____________________________

(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $229.8 million at December 31, 2016.

Annual Report

AAA today published its Annual Report for 2016 which can be downloaded free of charge from its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 26 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED

FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses (5,089 (4,863 EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (2,592 (1,715 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (7,681 (6,578 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA

INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on

investments 279,176 666 Net increase in unrealized appreciation

of investment 476,994 642,105 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 756,170 642,771 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 748,489 636,193

Financial Schedule II AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of December 31,

2016 As of December 31,

2015 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. (cost of $1,311,928 and $1,494,358 at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively) 3,100,641 2,780,212 Other assets 202 221 TOTAL ASSETS 3,100,843 2,780,433 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 439 399 Due to affiliates 2,828 295 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,267 694 NET ASSETS 3,097,576 2,779,739 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 2015) 1,621,541 1,621,541 Partners' capital distributions (542,961 (112,309 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,018,996 1,270,507 NET ASSETS 3,097,576 2,779,739 Net asset value per common unit 40.58 36.42 Market price per common unit 39.40 31.56

Financial Schedule III AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 EXPENSES: Management fees (3,369 (3,369 General and administrative expenses (1,721 (1,495 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (5,090 (4,864 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments 279,316 667 Net increase in unrealized

appreciation on investments 552,549 706,463 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 831,865 707,130 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 826,775 702,266

Financial Schedule IV AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of December 31, 2016 As of December 31, 2015 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1) (cost of $1,178,689 and $1,361,120 at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively) 3,318,347 2,948,243 Cash and cash equivalents 2,174 2,592 Other assets 13,677 17,065 Due from affiliates 2,828 295 TOTAL ASSETS 3,337,026 2,968,195 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 374 474 Due to affiliates 295 378 Loan payable due to affiliates 4,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,669 852 NET ASSETS 3,332,357 2,967,343 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital 1,006,763 1,468,524 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,325,594 1,498,819 NET ASSETS 3,332,357 2,967,343 (1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 74.6 million and 86.1 million shares of Athene Holding at $44.49 and $34.23 per Athene share at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively

