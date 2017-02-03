

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the week-long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had finished higher in five straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 1.8 percent in that span. Off since January 26, the Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,160-point plateau, although investors may cash in on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat, ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher in its last action as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the oil companies.



For the day, the index collected 9.62 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 3,159.17 after trading between 3,148.91 and 3,163.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 13.28 points or 0.70 percent to end at 1,917.32.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.63 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.13 percent, Vanke gained 0.34 percent, China Unicom shed 0.76 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.03 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.33 percent and China Shenhua picked up 0.17 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.



The S&P 500 added 1.30 points or 0.1 percent to 2,280.85, while the Dow shed 6.03 points or 0.1 percent to 19,884.91 and the NASDAQ lost 6.45 points or 0.1 percent to 5,636.20.



The choppy trading came amid uncertainty about today's monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which is expected to show that employment increased by 175,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.7 percent.



Ahead of the jobs report, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th. It also noted a continued increase in labor productivity in Q4.



Crude oil futures were lower Thursday as March WTI oil fell 34 cents or 0.6 percent to settle at $53.54/bbl. Prices have been bouncing around $53 despite OPEC's supply cuts, as U.S. producers are picking up the slack.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX