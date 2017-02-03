Dry - Type Transformers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.31% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest trend gaining momentum in the Dry - Type Transformers market is increasing popularity of dry-type transformers. In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

Browse 27 Exhibits, 5 Major Company Profiles, spread across 69 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/832201-global-dry-type-transformers-market-2017-2021.html .

The analysts forecast global dry-type transformers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2017-2021. The dry-type transformers market report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dry-type transformers. Dry-type transformers due to the absence of inflammable oils, are preferred over oil-filled transformers, to avoid risks of fire. Typical places which have high risks of fire include commercial areas like airports and malls and residential complexes.

One of the major drivers for dry-type transformers market is modernization of existing transformers. The increase in installation activities regarding new transformers and the replacement of old transformers with new ones are fueling the growth of the global dry-type transformers market.

Key players in the global dry-type transformers market: ABB, Crompton Greaves, GE, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: DuPont, Eaton, ELANTAS, Fuji Electric, Hammond Power Solution, Jinpan International, Kirloskar Electric, KOTSONS, MGM Transformer Company, Prima Transformers, Raychem RPG, Synergy Transformers, TBEA Transformer Industrial, Temco, Vijay Power Control Systems, Virginia Transformer, and Voltamp Transformers.

Order a copy of Global Dry-Type Transformers Market 2017 - 2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=832201 .

The global dry-type transformers market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. Also, a large number of new entrants find it difficult to enter the market due to the high capital expenditure that is required to enter the market. Moreover, the new entrants find it difficult to compete against the international vendors in terms of quality, design, product features, turnaround time, services, and maintenance of customer relationships.

Related Reports:

Global Transformer Monitoring Solutions Market 2016-2020 - The analysts forecast global transformer monitoring solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Instrument Transformer Market 2016-2020 - The analysts forecast the global instrument transformer market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81 during the period 2016-2020.

Global Transformer Oil Market 2016-2020 - The analyst forecast global transformer oil market to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% during the period 2016-2020.

Explore more reports on Energy and Power at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/energy-and-power-supplies/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml