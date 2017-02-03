

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared most of its gains and is modestly higher on Friday, with a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. monthly jobs data due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 47.22 points or 0.25 percent to 18,961.80, after rising to a high of 19061.26 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is up 0.3 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is rising more than 6 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.4 percent.



Shares of Murata Manufacturing are rising almost 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that Samsung Electronics is discussing a supply deal with the company for making batteries for its next-generation smartphone, the Galaxy S8.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent and Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is rising 0.6 percent as crude oil prices rose in Asian trades.



Among the other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining almost 11 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is rising almost 7 percent and Pacific Metals is higher by 5 percent.



On the flip side, Marui Group is losing almost 7 percent, Oki Electric Industry is down almost 6 percent and Kobe Steel is lower by more than 5 percent.



On the economic front, minutes from the Bank of Japan's December 19 and 20 meeting revealed that members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board believe that the country's economic recovery remains on a moderate recovery path.



Inflation expectations continue to be in a weakening phase, hampering the central bank's stated goal of ending deflation.



The latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 51.9. That's down from 52.3 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The composite PMI came in at 52.3, down from 52.8 in December.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat in choppy trading on Thursday amid uncertainty about Friday's monthly jobs report as well as the impact of President Donald Trump's policies.



Reports of a contentious call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have raised some concerns about relations with key allies under the new administration.



While the S&P 500 inched up 1.30 points or 0.1 percent at 2,280.85, the Dow edged down 6.03 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,884.91 and the Nasdaq dipped 6.45 points or 0.1 percent to 5,636.20.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures ended lower Thursday, even as Saudi Arabia hiked the price it will sell crude oil to Asia more than expected. March WTI oil fell 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $53.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX