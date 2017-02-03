

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. It did not yet disclose the terms of its offering.



The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the proposed symbol 'SNAP.'



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead underwriters on the offering.



The social-media company reported revenue of $404.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $58.7 million in the previous year.



Snap reported a net loss of $514.6 million for 2016, wider than the $372.9 million reported in the prior year.



It reported global average revenue per user in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016, of $1.05, up from 31 cents in the year-earlier period.



The company said it has an average of 158 million daily users,up 48 percent year-on-year. On average, over 2.5 billion Snaps are created on Snapchat every day.



Snap said it would use IPO proceeds for general purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.



