

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from an early highs against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 121.67 against the euro and 113.91 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day high of 121.08 and an 8-day high of 113.34, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 141.68 and 113.23 from early highs of 140.85 and 112.51, respectively.



The yen edged down to 82.33 against the NZ dollar, from an early 9-day high of 81.93.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 145.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the greenback and 84.00 against the kiwi.



