Metso Corporation: CFO Eeva Sipilä appointed Deputy to the CEO of Metso

CFO Eeva Sipilä appointed Deputy to the CEO of Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on February 3, 2017 at 8:30 EET

Metso's Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Eeva Sipilä as Deputy to the CEO with immediate effect. Ms. Sipilä has served as Metso's CFO since August 1, 2016. Former Deputy to CEO, Harri Nikunen, will continue in his current position as SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions and Special Projects.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

