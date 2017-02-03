YIT Corporation's Disclosure Policy Updated

HELSINKI, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

YIT Corporation -Stock Exchange Release- February 3, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.

YIT's Board of Directors has on February 2, 2017 approved an updated disclosure policy for YIT Corporation. YIT has reviewed its disclosure practices with a view to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and recent interpretations by regulatory authorities. Going forward, YIT primarily publishes as stock exchange releases only specified regulated information and on the other hand, insider information to be published under the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

YIT continues to publish investor news, that contain information on events relating to YIT's business operations which do not fulfil the criteria set in the disclosure policy, other regulation or disclosure policy for stock exchange releases, but which are assessed to be of general interest for investors.

The disclosure policy can be read in its entirety in the investors section on YIT's homepage at www.yitgroup.com/disclosure-policy.

