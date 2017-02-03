Regulatory News
SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL):
|
Q4 2016 results:
2016 full year results in line with announced outlook:
Outlook for 2017:
The financial restructuring plan approved by creditors, shareholders and the Commercial Court of Nanterre will be implemented in Q1 2017 and enables the implementation of the "Conquer 2018" plan.
When releasing the 2016 full year results, Jean-Pierre Remy, Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group, stated: "The 4th quarter shows a point of inflexion in our result which reflects the strong new order performance until last September. The uncertainties which weighed on the achievement of the financial restructuring plan have slowed down the last quarter new order performance, which will restrain our mid-year 2017 revenue growth. However, recent new order performance seems to indicate that this slowdown was only temporary."
I. Revenues and EBITDA
The Board of Directors approved the Group's consolidated accounts as of 31 December 2016. The audit procedures have been conducted and the certification audit report is being issued.
|In millions of euros
|Q4 2015
|Q4 2016
|Change
|12M 2015
|12M 2016
|Change
|Internet revenues
|163
|171
|+5
|640
|649
|+1
|Local Search
|125
|127
|+2
|496
|491
|-1
|Number of visits (in million)
|560
|610
|+9
|2,238
|2,432
|+9
|ARPA (in €)
|243
|265
|+9
|940
|992
|+6
|Number of clients (in thousand)
|515
|481
|-6
|528
|494
|-6
|Digital Marketing
|38
|44
|+14
|144
|158
|+10
|Penetration rate (in number of clients)
|22
|24
|+2pts
|22
|24
|+2pts
|Print Voice revenues
|51
|39
|-23
|232
|164
|-30
|Revenues
|214
|210
|-2
|873
|812
|-7
Note: Chart concerning the continued activities
The Group recorded revenues of €210 million in Q4 2016, down -2% versus Q4 2015.
Internet revenues of €171 million in Q4 2016 were up +5% over Q4 2015, reflecting the strong order growth in the first 9 months of 2016:
- Audience growth: Internet visits recorded a growth of +9%in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 of which +18% for mobile audience (representing 45% of total audience).
- Local search revenues: +2% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015:
- Local Search ARPA4 +9% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 thanks to a sustainable audience monetisation, resulting in annual growth of +6% in Local Search ARPA
- Client base: -6% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015, due to the fact that the positive trend in field sales customer acquisition could not offset lower investments in telesales customer acquisition for several quarters
- Digital Marketing revenues: Revenues increased by +14% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 owing to the success of the Group's various innovative offerings (high-value sites, local programming, PagesJaunes Doc online scheduling). Digital Marketing revenues account for 21% of total revenues, and now overpass Print Voice revenues.
Print Voice revenues of €39 million in Q4 2016 decreased by -23% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015. This business now accounts for less than 20% of total revenues.
|In millions of euros
|Q4 2015
|Q4 2016
|Change
|12M 2015
|12M 2016
|Change
|Internet recurring EBITDA
|44
|49
|+12
|199
|186
|-7
|EBITDA revenue margin
|27
|29
|+2pts
|31
|29
|-2 pts
|Print Voice recurring EBITDA
|10
|9
|-6
|71
|43
|-39
|EBITDA revenue margin
|19
|23
|+4pts
|31
|27
|-4 pts
|Recurring EBITDA
|53
|58
|+9
|270
|229
|-15
|EBITDA revenue margin
|25
|28
|+3pts
|31
|28
|-3 pts
Note:
(1) Internet EBITDA and Print Voice EBITDA for 2015 quarterly data have been adjusted to have indicators computed on comparable methods between 2015 and 2016
(2) Chart concerning the continued activities
Recurring EBITDAwas €58 million in Q4 2016, up +9% versus Q4 2015. The slight decrease in revenues (-2%) was offset by a decrease in expenses (-5%), primarily sales expenses in the context of financial constraints and a rigorous cost management.
The EBITDA to revenue margin was 28% in Q4 2016, an increase of +3 points compared to Q4 2015 (-3 points over the period 2016 vs 2015).
II. Net income and financial structure
|In millions of euros
|Q4 2015
|Q4 2016
|Change
|12M 2015
|12M 2016
|Change
|Recurring EBITDA
|53
|58
|+9
|270
|229
|-15
|Depreciation and amortisation
|(17
|(17
|-4
|(52
|(61
|+16
|Net financial expense
|(20
|(18
|-7
|(84
|(74
|-12
|Corporate income tax
|(10
|(11
|+9
|(62
|(42
|-32
|Recurring income from continued activities
|6
|12
|+97
|73
|52
|-28
|Contribution to net income from non recurring items
|(28
|(2
|-94
|(30
|(3
|-89
|Net income from divested activities
|(3
|na
|(16
|na
|Net income
|(24
|10
|nm
|27
|49
|+84
Depreciation and amortisation amounted to -€17 million in Q4 2016.
Net financial expense was -€18 million in Q4 2016a drop of -7% compared to Q4 2015, as the hedging instruments matured at the end of September 2015.
Corporate income tax amounted to -€11 million in Q4 2016, an increase of +9% compared to Q4 2015.
Recurring income from continued activities amounted to €12 million in Q4 2016, up +97% compared to Q4 2015.
Net income from divested activities was nil in Q4 2016 due to the fact that the divestment of non-growing and unprofitable Internet businesses has been fully completed in 2015.
The Group's net income totalled €10 million in Q4 2016, compared to net income of -€24 million in Q4 2015, which included non-recurring provisions, net of taxes, of €28 million that had been booked in respect of the voluntary departure plan and the litigations relative to the employment safeguard plan adopted in late 2013.
Net debt5 totalled €1,107 million as of 31 December 2016
The financial leverage covenant was at 3.79x as of 31 December 2015, and at 4.72x as of 31 December 2016 and at about 1.5x pro forma post financial restructuring6
The accounting consequences of the debt extinguishment will be accounted for at the effective implementation of the financial restructuring plan, in particular the full amortization through P&L of the issuing expenses representing 11M€ before deferred taxes, without any cash impact.
The Group's net cash flow from continued activities was €11 million in Q4 2016, up +€2 million compared to Q4 2015: the deferral of the interest payment to the closing date of the financial restructuring is partially offset by the negative impact on customer and supplier working capital requirements of the uncertainty surrounding the financial restructuring.
As of 31 December 2016, the Group had a net cash position of €91 million7
Note, that as per the financial restructuring plan and as announced in the press release of 21 November 2016, interest payments on the bank debt and notes accrued till 31 December 2016 have been deferred to the financial restructuring plan closing date, and will occur no later than 15 March 2017.
Furthermore, as per the financial restructuring plan the interests on debt and note of the Company will cease to accrue as from 1 January 2017.
III. Outlook
The achievement of financial restructuring in Q1 2017 enables the implementation of "Conquer 2018".The expected outlook for 2017 is as follows:
|2016
|2017
|Internet revenue growth
|+1%
|+3% to +5%
|Recurring EBITDA (in €m)
|229
|210 225
IV. Long-term ambition
The financial restructuring will enable the implementation of the "Conquer 2018" plan and aims to generate:
|2016
|2017
|
2018 8 9
|CAGR 2018-20208
|Internet revenue growth
|+1%
|+3% to +5%
|+9%
|High single-digit
|EBITDA growth
|-15%
|-8% to -2%
|+5%
|High single-digit
Note: Recurring EBITDA growth for the entire Group (Internet Print Voice), CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate, scope: continued activities
V. Additional information relative to the financial restructuring plan
The financial restructuring plan approved by the creditors, the shareholders and the Commercial Court of Nanterre will be implemented in Q1 2017 and enables the deployment of "Conquer 2018".
The Commercial Court of Nanterre, by an order issued on 31 January 2017, has dismissed Mr Benjamin Jayet who formed third party opposition against the judgment of the Commercial Court of Nanterre dated 22 December 2016 approving the change of the accelerated financial safeguard plan, and has also dimissed all of Mr. Benjamin Jayet's requests in this instance.
Furthermore, Mr. Jayet appealed to the Court of Appeal of Versailles the decision of the President of the Commercial Court of Nanterre on 13 January 2017, dismissing Mr Jayet's application for interim measures to suspend the implementation of the resolutions number 1 to 7 submitted to the vote of the General Shareholders' Meeting of SoLocal Group on 15 December 2016 (related to the financial restructuring). Mr. Jayet also took legal action at the Commercial Court of Nanterre against the Company for a substantive decision to set aside those decisions.
The timing of these proceedings, and in particular the decision of the courts concerned, is not known to date.
Furthermore, SoLocal Group took note of the upward threshold crossing dated 25 January 2017 from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, which declares to hold 1,633,297 shares of the Company, representing 4.20% of SoLocal Group's capital.
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.
VI. Appendices
In financial year 2015, the Group disposed of four businesses that were unprofitable and not growing (the Horyzon Media Internet display advertising representative, the ZoomOn local social network, the Lookingo "daily deals" and the Sotravo online home improvement price quotation service).
The financial statements published by the Group as of 31 December 2016 break down as follows: consolidated figures for discontinued operations and for continued operations.
Since 2015, SoLocal Group separates the results from continued operations from those of businesses it has divested. Comments on financial performance indicators apply to the scope of continued operations. Recurring EBITDA excluding items such as restructuring and integration costs.
Consolidated Income Statement
|In millions of euros
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Consolidated
|Divested activities
|Continued activities
|Consolidated
|Divested activities
|Continued activities
|Recurring
|Non recurring
|Recurring
|Non recurring
|Revenues
|210
|210
|215
|0
|214
|Net external expenses
|(58
|(58
|(60
|(1
|(59
|Personnel expenses
|(94
|(94
|(103
|(1
|(102
|Recurring EBITDA
|58
|58
|52
|(2
|53
|Non recurring items
|(3
|(3
|(41
|4
|(45
|EBITDA
|55
|58
|(3
|11
|2
|53
|(45
|Depreciation and amortization
|(17
|(17
|(23
|(6
|(17
|Operating income
|39
|41
|(3
|(13
|(4
|36
|(45
|Financial income
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Financial expenses
|(19
|(19
|(20
|(20
|Net financial expense
|(18
|(18
|(20
|(20
|Share of profit or loss of an associate
|Income before tax
|21
|23
|(3
|(32
|(4
|16
|(45
|Corporate income tax
|(10
|(11
|1
|8
|1
|(10
|17
|Effective tax rate
|-51
|-49
|-34
|-25
|-61
|-38
|Income for the period
|10
|12
|(2
|(24
|(3
|6
|(28
|In millions of euros
|12M 2016
|12M 2015
|Consolidated
|
Divested
|Continued activities
|Consolidated
|
Divested
|Continued activities
|Recurring
|Non recurring
|Recurring
|Non recurring
|Revenues
|812
|812
|878
|5
|873
|Net external expenses
|(215
|(215
|(217
|(9
|(208
|Personnel expenses
|(368
|(368
|(400
|(6
|(394
|Recurring EBITDA
|229
|229
|261
|(9
|270
|Non recurring items
|(5
|(5
|(50
|(1
|(49
|EBITDA
|224
|229
|(5
|211
|(10
|270
|(49
|Depreciation and amortization
|(61
|(61
|(68
|(16
|(52
|Operating income
|163
|168
|(5
|143
|(26
|218
|(49
|Financial income
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Financial expenses
|(75
|(75
|(86
|(0
|(86
|Net financial expense
|(74
|(74
|(84
|(0
|(84
|Share of profit or loss of an associate
|0
|0
|Income before tax
|89
|95
|(5
|59
|(26
|135
|(49
|Corporate income tax
|(40
|(42
|2
|(33
|10
|(62
|19
|Effective tax rate
|-45
|-45
|-34
|-55
|-40
|-46
|-38
|Income for the period
|49
|52
|(3
|27
|(16
|73
|(30
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|In millions of euros
|Q4 2015
|Q4 2016
|Change
|12M 2015
|12M 2016
|Change
|Recurring EBITDA
|53
|58
|9
|270
|229
|-15
|Non monetary items included in EBITDA and other
|0
|4
|695
|10
|8
|-16
|Net change in working capital
|21
|(4
|-119
|(11
|(56
|434
|Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets
|(23
|(20
|-11
|(76
|(69
|-9
|Cash financial income
|(24
|(1
|-97
|(79
|(36
|-55
|Non recurring items
|(8
|(11
|39
|(28
|(33
|17
|Acquisition costs of shares
|na
|na
|Corporate income tax paid
|(11
|(15
|32
|(20
|(13
|-37
|Net Cash flow from continued activities
|9
|11
|24
|67
|31
|-54
|Net Cash flow from divested activities
|(3
|-100
|(8
|-100
|Net cash flow
|6
|11
|91
|58
|31
|-47
|Increase (decrease) in borrowings and bank overdrafts
|(3
|(10
|179
|(34
|2
|-105
|Capital increase
|(0
|0
|-100
|2
|0
|-100
|Other
|(18
|(0
|-98
|(17
|5
|-131
|Net cash variation
|(16
|1
|-105
|10
|38
|286
|Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|69
|90
|30
|44
|53
|22
|Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|53
|91
|71
|53
|91
|71
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|In million of euros
|ASSETS
|31-Dec-15
|31-Dec-16
|Total non-current assets
|251
|264
|Net goodwill
|95
|96
|Other net intangible fixed assets
|123
|128
|Net tangible fixed assets
|28
|33
|Other non-current assets of which deferred tax assets
|4
|7
|Total current assets
|508
|506
|Net trade accounts receivable
|353
|321
|Acquisition costs of contracts
|38
|35
|Prepaid expenses
|9
|6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|54
|91
|Other current assets
|54
|53
|TOTAL ASSETS
|759
|769
|LIABILITIES
|Total equity
|(1,328
|(1,286
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,244
|127
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives
|1,118
|1
|Employee benefits (non-current)
|85
|88
|Other non-current liabilities
|41
|38
|Total current liabilities
|843
|1,928
|Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings
|26
|1,186
|Deferred income
|483
|408
|Employee benefits (current)
|121
|116
|Trade accounts payable
|95
|99
|Other current liabilities
|117
|118
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|759
|769
1 In Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 (scope: continued activities)
2 Total (Internet Print Voice) recurring EBITDA
3 Total (Internet Print Voice) recurring EBITDA to revenue margin
4 Average Revenue Per Advertiser
5 Net debt is the gross financial debt plus or minus the fair net asset value of asset and/or liability derivative instruments used for cash flow hedging purposes, minus cash and cash equivalents.
6 Computation as defined in the bond documentation and which is based on FY 2016 EBITDA and a net debt taking into account a reinstated debt of €398m as envisaged in the financial restructuring plan presented at the EGM of 15 December 2016
7 Net of bank overdrafts
8 From 2018 onwards, the indicators of financial performance will concern the consolidated scope corresponding to the continued activities. The forward-looking statements in this press release are not forward-looking forecasts within the meaning of Regulation (EC) No. 809/2004. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company and take into account all information currently available. They do not guarantee the future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the "risk factors" of the document reference and its updates.
9 Internet revenue and EBITDA growth rates in line with the targets of revised Conquer 2018 plan released on 25 November 2016
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202006427/en/
Contacts:
SoLocal Group
Press
Delphine Penalva
+33 (0)1 46 23 35 31
dpenalva@solocal.com
or
Edwige Druon
+33 (0)1 46 23 37 56
edruon@solocal.com
or
Alexandra Kunysz
+33 (0)1 46 23 47 45
akunysz@solocal.com
or
Investors
Elsa Cardarelli
+33 (0)1 46 23 40 92
ecardarelli@solocal.com
or
Sébastien Nony
+33 (0) 1 46 23 49 03
snony@solocal.com