Q4 2016 results: Internet revenues: €171 million, +5% 1

EBITDA2: €58 million, +9%1, EBITDA/revenue margin3 of 28% 2016 full year results in line with announced outlook: Internet revenue growth: +1%

EBITDA/revenue margin3: 28% Outlook for 2017: Internet revenue growth: +3% to +5%

EBITDA2: €210 million to €225 million The financial restructuring plan approved by creditors, shareholders and the Commercial Court of Nanterre will be implemented in Q1 2017 and enables the implementation of the "Conquer 2018" plan.

When releasing the 2016 full year results, Jean-Pierre Remy, Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group, stated: "The 4th quarter shows a point of inflexion in our result which reflects the strong new order performance until last September. The uncertainties which weighed on the achievement of the financial restructuring plan have slowed down the last quarter new order performance, which will restrain our mid-year 2017 revenue growth. However, recent new order performance seems to indicate that this slowdown was only temporary."

I. Revenues and EBITDA

The Board of Directors approved the Group's consolidated accounts as of 31 December 2016. The audit procedures have been conducted and the certification audit report is being issued.

In millions of euros Q4 2015 Q4 2016 Change 12M 2015 12M 2016 Change Internet revenues 163 171 +5 640 649 +1 Local Search 125 127 +2 496 491 -1 Number of visits (in million) 560 610 +9 2,238 2,432 +9 ARPA (in €) 243 265 +9 940 992 +6 Number of clients (in thousand) 515 481 -6 528 494 -6 Digital Marketing 38 44 +14 144 158 +10 Penetration rate (in number of clients) 22 24 +2pts 22 24 +2pts Print Voice revenues 51 39 -23 232 164 -30 Revenues 214 210 -2 873 812 -7

Note: Chart concerning the continued activities

The Group recorded revenues of €210 million in Q4 2016, down -2% versus Q4 2015.

Internet revenues of €171 million in Q4 2016 were up +5% over Q4 2015, reflecting the strong order growth in the first 9 months of 2016:

Audience growth : Internet visits recorded a growth of +9% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 of which +18% for mobile audience (representing 45% of total audience).

: Internet visits recorded a growth of +9% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 of which +18% for mobile audience (representing 45% of total audience). Local search revenues: +2% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015:

Local Search ARPA4 +9% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 thanks to a sustainable audience monetisation, resulting in annual growth of +6% in Local Search ARPA

Client base: -6% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015, due to the fact that the positive trend in field sales customer acquisition could not offset lower investments in telesales customer acquisition for several quarters

Digital Marketing revenues: Revenues increased by +14% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 owing to the success of the Group's various innovative offerings (high-value sites, local programming, PagesJaunes Doc online scheduling). Digital Marketing revenues account for 21% of total revenues, and now overpass Print Voice revenues.

Print Voice revenues of €39 million in Q4 2016 decreased by -23% in Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015. This business now accounts for less than 20% of total revenues.

In millions of euros Q4 2015 Q4 2016 Change 12M 2015 12M 2016 Change Internet recurring EBITDA 44 49 +12 199 186 -7 EBITDA revenue margin 27 29 +2pts 31 29 -2 pts Print Voice recurring EBITDA 10 9 -6 71 43 -39 EBITDA revenue margin 19 23 +4pts 31 27 -4 pts Recurring EBITDA 53 58 +9 270 229 -15 EBITDA revenue margin 25 28 +3pts 31 28 -3 pts

Note:

(1) Internet EBITDA and Print Voice EBITDA for 2015 quarterly data have been adjusted to have indicators computed on comparable methods between 2015 and 2016

(2) Chart concerning the continued activities

Recurring EBITDAwas €58 million in Q4 2016, up +9% versus Q4 2015. The slight decrease in revenues (-2%) was offset by a decrease in expenses (-5%), primarily sales expenses in the context of financial constraints and a rigorous cost management.

The EBITDA to revenue margin was 28% in Q4 2016, an increase of +3 points compared to Q4 2015 (-3 points over the period 2016 vs 2015).

II. Net income and financial structure

In millions of euros Q4 2015 Q4 2016 Change 12M 2015 12M 2016 Change Recurring EBITDA 53 58 +9 270 229 -15 Depreciation and amortisation (17 (17 -4 (52 (61 +16 Net financial expense (20 (18 -7 (84 (74 -12 Corporate income tax (10 (11 +9 (62 (42 -32 Recurring income from continued activities 6 12 +97 73 52 -28 Contribution to net income from non recurring items (28 (2 -94 (30 (3 -89 Net income from divested activities (3 na (16 na Net income (24 10 nm 27 49 +84

Depreciation and amortisation amounted to -€17 million in Q4 2016.

Net financial expense was -€18 million in Q4 2016a drop of -7% compared to Q4 2015, as the hedging instruments matured at the end of September 2015.

Corporate income tax amounted to -€11 million in Q4 2016, an increase of +9% compared to Q4 2015.

Recurring income from continued activities amounted to €12 million in Q4 2016, up +97% compared to Q4 2015.

Net income from divested activities was nil in Q4 2016 due to the fact that the divestment of non-growing and unprofitable Internet businesses has been fully completed in 2015.

The Group's net income totalled €10 million in Q4 2016, compared to net income of -€24 million in Q4 2015, which included non-recurring provisions, net of taxes, of €28 million that had been booked in respect of the voluntary departure plan and the litigations relative to the employment safeguard plan adopted in late 2013.

Net debt5 totalled €1,107 million as of 31 December 2016

The financial leverage covenant was at 3.79x as of 31 December 2015, and at 4.72x as of 31 December 2016 and at about 1.5x pro forma post financial restructuring6

The accounting consequences of the debt extinguishment will be accounted for at the effective implementation of the financial restructuring plan, in particular the full amortization through P&L of the issuing expenses representing 11M€ before deferred taxes, without any cash impact.

The Group's net cash flow from continued activities was €11 million in Q4 2016, up +€2 million compared to Q4 2015: the deferral of the interest payment to the closing date of the financial restructuring is partially offset by the negative impact on customer and supplier working capital requirements of the uncertainty surrounding the financial restructuring.

As of 31 December 2016, the Group had a net cash position of €91 million7

Note, that as per the financial restructuring plan and as announced in the press release of 21 November 2016, interest payments on the bank debt and notes accrued till 31 December 2016 have been deferred to the financial restructuring plan closing date, and will occur no later than 15 March 2017.

Furthermore, as per the financial restructuring plan the interests on debt and note of the Company will cease to accrue as from 1 January 2017.

III. Outlook

The achievement of financial restructuring in Q1 2017 enables the implementation of "Conquer 2018".The expected outlook for 2017 is as follows:

2016 2017 Internet revenue growth +1% +3% to +5% Recurring EBITDA (in €m) 229 210 225

IV. Long-term ambition

The financial restructuring will enable the implementation of the "Conquer 2018" plan and aims to generate:

2016 2017 2018 8 9 CAGR 2018-20208 Internet revenue growth +1% +3% to +5% +9% High single-digit EBITDA growth -15% -8% to -2% +5% High single-digit

Note: Recurring EBITDA growth for the entire Group (Internet Print Voice), CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate, scope: continued activities

V. Additional information relative to the financial restructuring plan

The financial restructuring plan approved by the creditors, the shareholders and the Commercial Court of Nanterre will be implemented in Q1 2017 and enables the deployment of "Conquer 2018".

The Commercial Court of Nanterre, by an order issued on 31 January 2017, has dismissed Mr Benjamin Jayet who formed third party opposition against the judgment of the Commercial Court of Nanterre dated 22 December 2016 approving the change of the accelerated financial safeguard plan, and has also dimissed all of Mr. Benjamin Jayet's requests in this instance.

Furthermore, Mr. Jayet appealed to the Court of Appeal of Versailles the decision of the President of the Commercial Court of Nanterre on 13 January 2017, dismissing Mr Jayet's application for interim measures to suspend the implementation of the resolutions number 1 to 7 submitted to the vote of the General Shareholders' Meeting of SoLocal Group on 15 December 2016 (related to the financial restructuring). Mr. Jayet also took legal action at the Commercial Court of Nanterre against the Company for a substantive decision to set aside those decisions.

The timing of these proceedings, and in particular the decision of the courts concerned, is not known to date.

Furthermore, SoLocal Group took note of the upward threshold crossing dated 25 January 2017 from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, which declares to hold 1,633,297 shares of the Company, representing 4.20% of SoLocal Group's capital.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

VI. Appendices

In financial year 2015, the Group disposed of four businesses that were unprofitable and not growing (the Horyzon Media Internet display advertising representative, the ZoomOn local social network, the Lookingo "daily deals" and the Sotravo online home improvement price quotation service).

The financial statements published by the Group as of 31 December 2016 break down as follows: consolidated figures for discontinued operations and for continued operations.

Since 2015, SoLocal Group separates the results from continued operations from those of businesses it has divested. Comments on financial performance indicators apply to the scope of continued operations. Recurring EBITDA excluding items such as restructuring and integration costs.

Consolidated Income Statement

In millions of euros Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Consolidated Divested activities Continued activities Consolidated Divested activities Continued activities Recurring Non recurring Recurring Non recurring Revenues 210 210 215 0 214 Net external expenses (58 (58 (60 (1 (59 Personnel expenses (94 (94 (103 (1 (102 Recurring EBITDA 58 58 52 (2 53 Non recurring items (3 (3 (41 4 (45 EBITDA 55 58 (3 11 2 53 (45 Depreciation and amortization (17 (17 (23 (6 (17 Operating income 39 41 (3 (13 (4 36 (45 Financial income 1 1 0 0 Financial expenses (19 (19 (20 (20 Net financial expense (18 (18 (20 (20 Share of profit or loss of an associate Income before tax 21 23 (3 (32 (4 16 (45 Corporate income tax (10 (11 1 8 1 (10 17 Effective tax rate -51 -49 -34 -25 -61 -38 Income for the period 10 12 (2 (24 (3 6 (28

In millions of euros 12M 2016 12M 2015 Consolidated Divested

activities Continued activities Consolidated Divested

activities Continued activities Recurring Non recurring Recurring Non recurring Revenues 812 812 878 5 873 Net external expenses (215 (215 (217 (9 (208 Personnel expenses (368 (368 (400 (6 (394 Recurring EBITDA 229 229 261 (9 270 Non recurring items (5 (5 (50 (1 (49 EBITDA 224 229 (5 211 (10 270 (49 Depreciation and amortization (61 (61 (68 (16 (52 Operating income 163 168 (5 143 (26 218 (49 Financial income 1 1 2 2 Financial expenses (75 (75 (86 (0 (86 Net financial expense (74 (74 (84 (0 (84 Share of profit or loss of an associate 0 0 Income before tax 89 95 (5 59 (26 135 (49 Corporate income tax (40 (42 2 (33 10 (62 19 Effective tax rate -45 -45 -34 -55 -40 -46 -38 Income for the period 49 52 (3 27 (16 73 (30

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

In millions of euros Q4 2015 Q4 2016 Change 12M 2015 12M 2016 Change Recurring EBITDA 53 58 9 270 229 -15 Non monetary items included in EBITDA and other 0 4 695 10 8 -16 Net change in working capital 21 (4 -119 (11 (56 434 Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (23 (20 -11 (76 (69 -9 Cash financial income (24 (1 -97 (79 (36 -55 Non recurring items (8 (11 39 (28 (33 17 Acquisition costs of shares na na Corporate income tax paid (11 (15 32 (20 (13 -37 Net Cash flow from continued activities 9 11 24 67 31 -54 Net Cash flow from divested activities (3 -100 (8 -100 Net cash flow 6 11 91 58 31 -47 Increase (decrease) in borrowings and bank overdrafts (3 (10 179 (34 2 -105 Capital increase (0 0 -100 2 0 -100 Other (18 (0 -98 (17 5 -131 Net cash variation (16 1 -105 10 38 286 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 69 90 30 44 53 22 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 53 91 71 53 91 71

Consolidated Balance Sheet

In million of euros ASSETS 31-Dec-15 31-Dec-16 Total non-current assets 251 264 Net goodwill 95 96 Other net intangible fixed assets 123 128 Net tangible fixed assets 28 33 Other non-current assets of which deferred tax assets 4 7 Total current assets 508 506 Net trade accounts receivable 353 321 Acquisition costs of contracts 38 35 Prepaid expenses 9 6 Cash and cash equivalents 54 91 Other current assets 54 53 TOTAL ASSETS 759 769 LIABILITIES Total equity (1,328 (1,286 Total non-current liabilities 1,244 127 Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives 1,118 1 Employee benefits (non-current) 85 88 Other non-current liabilities 41 38 Total current liabilities 843 1,928 Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings 26 1,186 Deferred income 483 408 Employee benefits (current) 121 116 Trade accounts payable 95 99 Other current liabilities 117 118 TOTAL LIABILITIES 759 769

1 In Q4 2016 versus Q4 2015 (scope: continued activities)

2 Total (Internet Print Voice) recurring EBITDA

3 Total (Internet Print Voice) recurring EBITDA to revenue margin

4 Average Revenue Per Advertiser

5 Net debt is the gross financial debt plus or minus the fair net asset value of asset and/or liability derivative instruments used for cash flow hedging purposes, minus cash and cash equivalents.

6 Computation as defined in the bond documentation and which is based on FY 2016 EBITDA and a net debt taking into account a reinstated debt of €398m as envisaged in the financial restructuring plan presented at the EGM of 15 December 2016

7 Net of bank overdrafts

8 From 2018 onwards, the indicators of financial performance will concern the consolidated scope corresponding to the continued activities. The forward-looking statements in this press release are not forward-looking forecasts within the meaning of Regulation (EC) No. 809/2004. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company and take into account all information currently available. They do not guarantee the future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the "risk factors" of the document reference and its updates.

9 Internet revenue and EBITDA growth rates in line with the targets of revised Conquer 2018 plan released on 25 November 2016

