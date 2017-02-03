NICOSIA, CYPRUS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Atalaya Mining PLC (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

3 February 2017

AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM

ATALAYA MINING PLC

("Atalaya" or the "Company")

Astor Management AG litigation case ("Astor case") update

Atalaya (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company announces that, as anticipated, the case at the Royal Courts of Justice regarding the claim by Astor regarding the payment of deferred consideration has now been heard. The Company now awaits a final decision from the Judge, who has not indicated when the judgment will be handed down. The Company will update the market further in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atalaya Mining plc Roger Davey / Alberto +34 959 59 28 50 Lavandeira ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / +44 20 7523 8000 Joint Broker) Martin Davison ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Capital Markets (Joint Jeffrey Couch/Neil +44 20 7236 1010 Broker) Haycock/Tom Rider ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

