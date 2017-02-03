sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,782 Euro		-0,009
-0,19 %
WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 Ticker-Symbol: TDN1 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
TDC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDC A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,807
4,903
08:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDC A/S
TDC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDC A/S4,782-0,19 %