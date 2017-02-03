Q4 highlights



• EBITDA decline of 10.4% YoY driven by the development in Denmark (-13.3% YoY); Norway



up 4.5% YoY



• Revenue and GP growth in mobility services; Consumer mobile ARPU up by



DKK 5 (4.5%) YoY



• Loss of 16k broadband customers vs. Q3 in Consumer and Business due to pressure from



competing infrastructure, loss of large customers as well as clean-up



• TDC repurchased bonds and thereby reduced gross debt by EUR 350m (DKK 2.6bn);



positive impact on cash interest from 2017



• TDC Business acquired another cloud-based communications provider and launched new



broadband portfolio with improved flexibility and functionalities



2016 FY performance



• Better financial performance than expected with EBITDA (DKK 8,488m > DKK 8,400m) and



EFCF (DKK 2,082m > DKK 1,700m)



• Strong EBITDA growth in Norway driven by Get (10.1% YoY)



• Reported GP trend improved during 2016 in Denmark (-7.6% Q1 YoY and -5.0% Q4 YoY),



driven by mobility services



• Group opex up by 2.4% due to strategic investments (TDC and YouSee brand, IT merger and



B2B simplification)



• Strategy execution well underway: brand merger, TDC Sweden divestment, new TV set-top



box, TDC Skype for Business and gigaspeed roll-out



• Customer satisfaction has been flattish by a year with many changes; Telmore is back at



delivering best in class customer experience



2017 guidance and 2018 ambitions



• 2017: EBITDA > DKK 8.3bn; EFCF: Stable or moderate growth; DPS: DKK 1.05



• 2018: ambitions unchanged on cash flow and customer satisfaction



TDC A/S Teglholmsgade 1 0900 Copenhagen C DK-Denmark tdc.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613305