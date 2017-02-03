The Annual Report 2016 is now published and available for download at https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports:
· Annual Report 2016
· Online Report 2016 - Financial, operational and strategic highlights; This Report is also directly available at
www.tdcgroup.com/annualreport2016
In addition, the TDC Group's CSR Report 2016 is available at www.tdcgroup.com/csrreport2016. This report is also accessible via the Online Report 2016
TDC A/S Teglholmsgade 1 0900 Copenhagen C DK-Denmark tdc.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613294
