

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German retail giant Metro AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter attributable profit declined to 200 million euros from 549 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 0.61 euro, down from 1.68 euros last year.



The previous year's figure included the income from the sale of METRO Cash & Carry Vietnam.



Adjusted attributable profit was 381 million euros or 1.17 euros per share, compared to 367 million euros or 1.12 euros per share.



EBIT fell to 733 million euros from last year's 1.24 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT totaled 821 million euros, compared to 828 million euros a year ago.



Sales edged down 0.6 percent to 16.99 billion euros from 17.09 billion euros last year.



METRO GROUP generated a slight increase in like-for-like sales of 0.1% in the first quarter, performing solidly in a challenging market environment.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook, and said it expects to see a slight rise in overall sales, despite the persistently challenging economic environment.



In like-for-like sales, METRO GROUP foresees another slight increase that will follow the reporting period's rise of 0.2%.



The company also said its Management and Supervisory Boards have taken all preparatory decisions for the planned demerger.



