AAK's Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter and Year-end Report 2016 - Again all-time High Operating Profit

Operating profit, excluding non-recurring income of SEK 15 million , reached SEK 435 million (388), an improvement of 12 percent and an all-time high record. This despite a negative currency translation impact of SEK 8 million , mainly related to Food Ingredients.

Food Ingredients improved by 8 percent, reaching SEK 278 million (257). The picture between the different segments was mixed, but with several showing very good development:

- The Dairy segment continued the trend from previous quarters and reported solid organic volume growth.

- The Bakery segment had another challenging quarter, particularly in Western Europe . In other regions we are starting to see some improvements.

- Special Nutrition reported double-digit volume growth. This was driven by an extraordinary volume growth for our Infant Nutrition product range Akonino®.

- Foodservice reported organic volume growth with good development particularly in the UK and the US.

- Organic volume growth in the quarter was 16 percent (negative 2).

- Continued organic volume growth for both high-end and low-end products.

- After two years of severely deteriorating market conditions in Russia and Ukraine , the strong growth during the first three quarters continued, but still from low levels.

(5.65). This was despite increased financial costs due to extended borrowings in high-interest rate countries ( , and ) and increased earnings in countries with high tax rates. Operating cash flow including changes in working capital amounted to SEK 843 million (661). Cash flow from working capital was positive, amounting to SEK 426 million (292). The strong cash flow was due to increased accounts payables and reduced accounts receivables, this despite organic volume growth. Increased raw material prices and working capital tied up for the greenfield investments continued to impact negatively.

). The greenfield project in Brazil is progressing according to plan and volumes are increasing quarter by quarter.

is progressing according to plan and volumes are increasing quarter by quarter. Our China greenfield project also continues according to plan. The first limited volumes will be delivered during the first quarter 2017. To be able to deliver the whole product range from the factories, the gradual ramp-ups will continue during 2017.

The new company program, The AAK Way, will guide us up through 2019. Our key focus with the program is to enable the company to continue to deliver strong organic growth. This will be achieved by focusing on five priority areas: Go to Market, Operational Excellence, Special Focus Areas, Innovation and People.

In parallel to the new company program we have established a new management ambition for the coming years. We expect, on average, a 10 percent year-on-year improvement in operating profit which will support a good and consistent improvement in earnings per share.

Proposed dividend of SEK 8.75 (7.75), an increase by SEK 1.00 or 13 percent.

Concluding remarks:

"Based on AAK's customer value propositions for health and reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic about the future. The main drivers are the continued positive underlying development in Food Ingredients and the continued improvement in Chocolate & Confectionery Fats."

