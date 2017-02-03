HELSINKI, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eltel has decided to postpone the publishing of the Group's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 interim report. The former publishing date Friday 10 February 2016 has been changed to Wednesday 22 February 2017 at 8.00 CET.

Last week, Eltel revised its guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 (see press release on 27 January 2017). Simultaneously a project audit was initiated with the objective of performing a comprehensive investigation to verify and quantify risks and costs in selected ongoing projects in the power transmission business mainly in Africa. The audit is estimated to take a few weeks, hence the postponement of the report as the Group's operative EBITA might depend on the outcome of the audit.

For further information:

Ingela Ulfves

VP - IR and Group Communication

Tel: +358-40-311-3009,

E-mail: ingela.ulfves@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Transport & Security, with operations throughout the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Africa. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a loyal and growing customer base of large network owners. In 2015 Eltel net sales amounted to EUR 1,255 million. The current number of employees is approximately 9,600. Since February 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-postpones-the-publishing-of-the-group-s-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2016-interim-report,c2179464

The following files are available for download: