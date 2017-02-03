

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) Friday reported that its nine-month net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 41.16 billion yen, narrower than last year's loss of 108.33 billion yen. Basic loss per share was 11.59 yen, compared to loss of 66.24 yen a year ago.



Operating income for nine months was 18.94 billion yen, compared to operating loss of 29.04 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the nine-month period slid more than 23 percent to 1.491 trillion yen from 1.943 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects attributable loss of 37.20 billion yen or 9.65 yen per share, on net sales of 2.05 trillion yen.



