

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported that its net income to owners of parent through the third quarter of fiscal 2017 (April 1, 2016-December 31, 2016) increased to 37.05 billion yen from 30.50 billion yen, prior year. Net income per share was 197.61 yen compared to 157.51 yen. Third-quarter net sales decreased to 308.31 billion yen compared to 335.76 billion yen, a year ago.



For fiscal 2017, the company targets: net sales of 405.00 billion yen; and earnings per share of 224.00 yen per share.



