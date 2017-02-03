Mycronic Receives Newmultiple Order for the MY600 Jet Printer

TÄBY, Sweden, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mycronic AB (publ), has received an order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems from a new customer in Asia with a high-volume consumer application running 24-hour production. Deliveries will take place during the first quarter of 2017.

Mycronic's business area Assembly Solutions offers advanced production solutions for modern electronics manufacturing. The offering comprises production equipment for non-contact application of solder paste on circuit boards, dispensing and conformal coating systems, assembly equipment for placement of components on circuit boards, automated storage solutions, advanced software for effective process management and sophisticated production systems for camera module assembly and test. The equipment is used globally for a wide range of applications within the electronics industry.

The MY600 was developed to offer the electronics industry a competitive alternative or as a complement to the traditional stencil printer, dispensing solder paste at high speed and high accuracy. The versatile MY600 platform can also be configured for dispensing of a wide range of mounting fluids such as glue. As PCBs and electronics become ever more advanced throughout the electronics industry, requirements on production equipment increase. Mycronic's MY600 offers manufacturers new ways to meet challenges in the production process - also relevant for high-volume customers requiring high-speed high-accuracy dispensing of solder paste or other mounting fluids.

"This is yet another very good example of the development taking place within the industry. Our customer has developed a new generation of products for the consumer segment where flexible circuit boards are used. Mycronic's software driven and non-contact jet printing technology handle these applications very well. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer's requirement for both yield and speed - which was a challenge for traditional technology," says Robert Göthner, Sr VP and General Manager SMT at Mycronic.

The price for one system is in the span of SEK 1-2 million, depending on options and customization. The total value of the order is in the range of SEK 17- 20 million.

About Mycronic AB

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information see our web site at: www.mycronic.com

Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, Mid Cap: MYCR.

The information is of the type that Mycronic is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contacts persons stated above on 3 February, 2017, at 8.00 am.

