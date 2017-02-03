NCC - The Nomination Committee Proposes Three new Board Members and new Auditors

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors comprise seven elected members. Birgit Noergaard, Geir Magne Aarstad and Mats Jönsson are proposed as new members. Tomas Billing, Viveca Ax:son Johnson, Ulla Litzén and Carina Edblad are proposed for reelection. Tomas Billing is proposed as Chairman of the Board.

NCC's Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors, insofar as it is elected by the AGM, comprise seven members with no deputies. The Nomination Committee proposes election of Birgit Noergaard, Geir Magne Aarstad and Mats Jönsson as new members. The Nomination Committee proposes reelection of the current Board members: Tomas Billing (member since 1999, Chairman since 2001), Viveca Ax:son Johnson (member since 2014), Ulla Litzén (member since 2008) and Carina Edblad (member since 2014). Tomas Billing is proposed as Chairman of the Board. Sven-Olof Johansson, member since 2012, and Christoph Vitzthum, member since 2010, have declined reelection.

"We are delighted to be able to propose three Nordic candidates, all of whom have excellent experience from various parts of the construction sector. After NCC's spinoff of Bonava to the shareholders in June 2016, the company is more focused on construction and civil engineering, which makes such competencies even more important," says Viveca Ax:son Johnson, chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Birgit Noergaard, born 1958. Graduate in Business Management, MBA. Deputy Chairman of the Board of NNE Pharmaplan A/S, Danish State's ÃT Project Committee and Danish Growth Capital 1. Member of the Board of DVS A/S, IMI Plc, WSP Global Inc., Cobham Plc, RGS 90 A/S and Danish Growth Capital II. Noergaard has occupied a number of senior positions in several industries, including as CEO of Carl Bro A/S (2003-2010), COO of Grontmij NV (2006-2010) and CFO and COO of Danisco Distillers A/S (1993-2000).

Geir Magne Aarstad, born 1960. Master of Science in engineering. Since 2011, he has been Chairman and partner of GRAA AS. Geir has 30 years of experience of the construction industry, including as CEO of AL Rahhi Contracting Company Ltd (Saudi Arabia) 2009-2011, CEO of Skanska Norway (2004-2009) and Regional Head of Skanska Norway (2001-2004).

Mats Jönsson, born 1957. Master of Science in engineering. Chairman of the Board of Logent and Member of the Board of Coor and Infratek. Mats has extensive experience from both the construction and service management industries, in positions including CEO of Coor Service Management (2004-2013), Business Unit Manager of Skanska Services (2000-2004) and Division Manager of Skanska Sweden (1998-2000).

Ulla Litzén, Carina Edblad, Birgit Noergaard, Mats Jönsson and Geir Magne Aarstad are deemed independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders in the company. Tomas Billing and Viveca Ax:son Johnson are deemed dependent in relation to NCC's principal shareholder Nordstjernan, but independent in relation to the company and company management.

The Nomination Committee proposes that PwC be elected as new auditor for one year, with Håkan Malmström as Auditor-in-Charge. It is proposed that the auditors be remunerated in return for approved invoices.

The Nomination Committee was elected by the 2016 AGM and comprises Viveca Ax:son Johnson (Chairman of the Board of Nordstjernan AB), Johan Strandberg (Analyst at SEB Fonder) and Anders Oscarsson (Equity Manager at AMF/AMF Fonder), with Viveca Ax:son Johnson as Chairman. Chairman of the NCC Board Tomas Billing is a co-opted member of the Nomination Committee but has no voting right.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice convening the AGM on February 28, 2017.

The AGM will be held at 4:30 p.m. on April 5, 2017 at the Royal College of Music, Stockholm.

