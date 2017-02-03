Sectra is Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction Worldwide--'2017 Best in KLAS' for Global (Non-US) PACS

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the third continuous year,international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has been named 'Best in KLAS' for Global (Non-US) PACS. This category represents hospitals in all countries other than the US. Earlier this week Sectra announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been given the same award in the category US PACS. Sectra is now ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by its healthcare provider customers worldwide.

Sectra PACS was first installed in 1993 and, today, manages over 75 million annual radiology and pathology examinations worldwide and is an integral part of Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solution.

"To receive these accolades from users all over the globe, demonstrates the quality of our people and our software, regardless of where in the world or where in the hospital these customers work.It also shows our dedication to making our customers successful in every discipline we choose to enter-in radiology as well as in the broader field of enterprise imaging or cybersecurity," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

The awards are presented in the "2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report by the research firm with the same name. KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

Meet Sectra at HIMSS and ECR 2017

Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solution, including Sectra PACS, will be showcased at the HIMSS and ECR trade shows. Visit us at booth #714 at HIMSS and at booth #411 at ECR to learn more about our solutions.

Book a meeting at HIMSS: www.sectra.com/himss

Book a meeting at ECR: www.sectra.com/ecr

