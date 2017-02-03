

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Friday as investors digest U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments about the North American Free Trade Agreement, a recent ballistic missile test by Iran and the Australia refugee deal.



The dollar firmed up a little bit after a string of recent losses, helping weaken gold prices from 11-week highs hit in the previous session.



Oil prices edged up on the threat of new U.S. sanctions, while copper futures drifted lower despite workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile opting to go on strike as soon as February 6.



Long-term Japanese government bond yields hit a one-year high as the Bank of Japan didn't purchase super-long bonds.



Asian markets are trading mixed, with Chinese stocks retreating as traders returned to their desks after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.



A private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity missed forecasts in January, suggesting a loss of momentum in output and new orders. The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 51 from 51.9 in December.



Meanwhile, China's central bank today surprised markets by raising short-term interest rates for the first time in six years, in a further sign of tightening bias.



The U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched report will be out later today, with economists expecting employment to increase by 175,000 jobs in January after an increase of 156,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.7 percent.



U.S. reports on service sector activity and factory orders as well as Eurozone final PMI figures and retail sales data are also slated for release later in the session.



EU leaders will meet in the Maltese capital of Valletta today, with the migration crisis and the Brexit process likely to top the agenda.



U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight as the jobs report loomed and investors remained wary of the consequences of Trump's latest comments on trade and immigration policies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent on Thursday, with disappointing company results and continued dollar weakness on concerns about the uncertain path of Trump's protectionist policies weighing on markets.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent on the back of a drop in the pound, while the German DAX slid 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index ended marginally lower.



