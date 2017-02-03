

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley plc (BEZ.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax increased 3 percent to $293.2 million from last year's $284 million.



Earnings per share were 35.5 pence, 11 percent higher than 31.9 pence a year ago.



Gross premiums written increased 6% to $2.20 billion from $2.08 billion last year. Net premiums written grew 8 percent from last year to $1.85 billion.



Net investment income climbed to $93.1 million from $57.6 million a year earlier.



Beazley said it has delivered a good performance across the board in 2016.



Further, the company announced a second interim dividend of 7.0p, higher than 6.6p in the prior year. This takes full year dividends to 10.5p, higher than last year's 9.9p. The company also announced special dividend of 10.0p, lower than 18.4p a year ago.



The company said in its statement, 'Profitable growth proved a challenge for many insurers in 2016 and we do not expect it to be any easier to achieve in the coming year. For Beazley, however, there remain significant opportunities to grow in the US and, on a smaller scale, in other markets outside London.'



