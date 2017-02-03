Ahlsell acquires G-ESS Yrkeskläder

Ahlsell has Signed an Agreement to Acquire all of the Shares in G-ESS Yrkeskläder AB, Which is Based in Stockholm. The Company has Good Profitability With Sales of Approximately SEK 120 million.
G-ESS is one of Sweden's major independent distributors of professional workwear and footwear. The company holds a strong position in the Stockholm area, with four stores in Bromma, Järfälla, Täby and Huddinge. The company generates annual sales of approximately SEK 120 million and employs a workforce of 37. Its customers operate in the installation, construction, industry and service sectors.
Johan Nilsson, President and CEO of Ahlsell AB (publ) says, "The acquisition of G-ESS extends our product portfolio and strengthens our position in the field of professional workwear and footwear in the Nordic market. G-ESS also adds new and interesting clients to our customer base, which opens up potential new business opportunities".
G-ESS will continue to operate under its own brand and with its existing sales organisation.
The take-over is expected to take place in early March and it is anticipated that the acquisition will have a marginal positive impact on Group earnings in 2017.
