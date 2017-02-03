Ahlsell acquires G-ESS Yrkeskläder

sprite-preloader
Ahlsell has Signed an Agreement to Acquire all of the Shares in G-ESS Yrkeskläder AB, Which is Based in Stockholm. The Company has Good Profitability With Sales of Approximately SEK 120 million.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb 03, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Press release - 3 Febuary 2017, 08:20 CET

G-ESS is one of Sweden's major independent distributors of professional workwear and footwear. The company holds a strong position in the Stockholm area, with four stores in Bromma, Järfälla, Täby and Huddinge. The company generates annual sales of approximately SEK 120 million and employs a workforce of 37. Its customers operate in the installation, construction, industry and service sectors.

Johan Nilsson, President and CEO of Ahlsell AB (publ) says, "The acquisition of G-ESS extends our product portfolio and strengthens our position in the field of professional workwear and footwear in the Nordic market. G-ESS also adds new and interesting clients to our customer base, which opens up potential new business opportunities".

G-ESS will continue to operate under its own brand and with its existing sales organisation.

The take-over is expected to take place in early March and it is anticipated that the acquisition will have a marginal positive impact on Group earnings in 2017.

For further information, contact:

Johan Nilsson,
President and CEO,
Ahlsell AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)8-685-70-00

Anna Oxenstierna,
Investor relations
Tel: +46 (0)708-15-84-85

© 2017 PR Newswire