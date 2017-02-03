sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arcam Year End-Report 2016

MÖLNDAL" Sweden, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Arcam AB will publish the Year End-report2016on February7at14:00(CET).
Please note the new time.

Contact:

For further information:

Magnus René,
CEO and President, Arcam
Cell: 46-702-79-89-99 or 1-781-266-6957
E-mail: magnus.rene@arcam.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/arcam/r/arcam-year-end-report-2016,c2179655

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/5885/2179655/623117.pdf

PDF


