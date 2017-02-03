

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) Friday reported 12 percent growth in its EBT for the fiscal year 2016, as revenues grew 9.3 percent, primarily driven by growth in system house business in Germany.



For the fiscal year 2016, the Group's EBT rose 12 percent to 145 million euros, and EBT margin, as a result, reached 4.7 percent, up from last year's 4.6 percent.



For the year, revenue increased 9.3 percent to 3.1 billion euros. The group said IT System House & Managed Services and IT E-Commerce also contributed to the growth.



