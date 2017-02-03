

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L) announced it has acquired shareholdings in Checkatrade in the UK and Habitissimo in Spain, two separate businesses that provide access to tradespeople performing home repairs and improvements via online platforms. The combined consideration for these two acquisitions was 37 million pounds.



Checkatrade, based in Selsey, provides online directory of customer recommended tradespeople with nearly 1 million customer visits a month, resulting in approximately 1.3 million jobs per annum. HomeServe has acquired a 40 percent interest in the business with an option to increase its position by a further 35 percent in two years.



Habitissimo is an international online business that provides support for home improvements and repairs, connecting homeowners to trusted local tradespeople. Based in Mallorca (Spain), Habitissimo receives over 3.6 million customer visits a month, resulting in approximately 0.25 million jobs per annum across nine countries in Europe and Latin America. HomeServe has acquired a 70 percent interest in the business with an option to increase its position by a further 30 percent in either four or five years' time.



HomeServe said the Group is trading in line with management's expectations and expects to deliver good growth in the year ending 31 March 2017. The next scheduled trading update is 6 April 2017.



