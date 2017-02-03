Tallinn, 2017-02-03 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for January 2017



In January 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 561 493 passengers, which is almost a 1% increase compared to January 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 1.8% to 24 904 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.8% to 68 189 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2017 were the following:



January 2017 January 2016 Change Passengers 561 493 556 750 0.9% Finland - Sweden 166 480 164 492 1.2% Estonia - Finland 289 804 293 142 -1.1% Estonia - Sweden 64 748 68 899 -6.0% Latvia - Sweden 40 461 30 217 33.9%



Cargo Units 24 904 24 455 1.8% Finland - Sweden 5 951 5 543 7.4% Estonia - Finland 15 061 15 195 -0.9% Estonia - Sweden 3 175 3 170 0.2% Latvia - Sweden 717 547 31.1%



Passenger Vehicles 68 189 68 765 -0.8% Finland - Sweden 7 285 7 478 -2.6% Estonia - Finland 50 961 51 987 -2.0% Estonia - Sweden 4 914 5 247 -6.3% Latvia - Sweden 5 029 4 053 24.1%



The following operational factors influenced the development in January 2017:



FINLAND-SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on route for 5 days due to scheduled maintenance.



ESTONIA-FINLAND



The fast ferry Star did not operate on route for 15 days due to scheduled maintenance.



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



On 31 January 2017 the charter contract of the fast ferry Superstar was concluded and the ship was handed over to its owner.



ESTONIA-SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.



LATVIA-SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on route for 10 days due to scheduled maintenance.



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the Riga-Stockholm route as second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



