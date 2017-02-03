The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 27 January 2017 to 2 February 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 January 2017 3,500 144.24 533,688 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 January 2017 3,600 143.65 517,140 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 January 2017 3,500 141.07 493,745 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 February 2017 3,700 142.05 525,585 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 February 2017 4,000 142.31 569,249 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 18,500 142.67 2,639,398 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 610,156 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact:



CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



