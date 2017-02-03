

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January to the highest level in one year, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 9.22 percent year-over-year in January, following a 8.53 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected the inflation to increase marginally to 8.6 percent.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since January 2015, when prices had grown 9.58 percent.



Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew the most by 22.9 percent annually in January, followed by transportation costs with 15.6 percent surge.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered an increase of 7.77 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 2.46 percent from December, when it rose by 1.64 percent. It was forecast to climb by 1.76 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation quickened markedly to 13.69 percent in January from 9.94 percent in December. That was well above the 10.4 percent spike expected by economists.



It was the biggest rate of increase since August 2008, when the PPI inflation was 14.67 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices grew 3.98 percent in January, faster than the 2.98 percent climb in the preceding month. The expected rate of increase was 2.14 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX