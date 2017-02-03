

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia, called as Scotiabank, on Thursday said it plans to invest C$1.3 billion or about $1 billion over the next three years in digital technology.



While providing Digital Banking update, Scotiabank said it would invest half of its C$2.6 billion or $2 billion technology budget for the next three years in digital technology.



Scotiabank President and CEO Brian Porter, said, 'Our customers want to do more of their banking through digital channels.. We intend to be a digital leader in the financial services industry not only here in Canada, but also in our key Pacific Alliance markets of Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile.'



With the additional efficiency improvements, the bank expects lower operating costs and to achieve stated medium-term financial objectives. These productivity gains should contribute to improved profitability over the medium term.



The bank noted that it now expects an additional 100 basis point improvement beyond 2019 in productivity ratio.



Previously, the company had said that its structural cost program, which is highly inter-connected with the Bank's Digital Transformation, would deliver a 200 - 250 basis point improvement in productivity ratio by 2019.



The planned improvement reflects efforts to further digitize the Bank in response to far less transactions in branches and much more use of mobile banking apps. The bank already announced plans to cut 5 percent of branches in the next two years.



Scotiabank's overall productivity ratio is expected to be approximately 50 percent for 2021.



