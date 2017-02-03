JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)(LSE: RRS)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

BLOCK LISTING

Jersey, Channel Islands, 3 February 2017 - Randgold Resources announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of the following shares in respect of the following employee share schemes of the Company:

(a) 1 100 000 ordinary shares of $0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited

Restricted Share Scheme; and

(b) 300 000 ordinary shares of $0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan,

each to be admitted to the Official List of the London Stock Exchange. The shares referred to above will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue of the Company.

